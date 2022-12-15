Alex Ovechkin enjoyed his teammates’ 800 goals locker room celebration for him because ‘I love beers’

All eyes were on Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin after The Great Eight got off the ice at Thursday’s morning skate. The newly minted 800 career goal scorer met with the press to talk about hitting 800 goals, what it meant to his family, and what may lie ahead milestone-wise.

The most humorous part of the conversation happened when Ovechkin was asked about the celebratory beer shower he received from his teammates inside the locker room.

“It was great,” Ovechkin said. “I love beers.”

Alex Ovechkin after morning skate discusses being two goals away from passing Gordie Howe for second all-time in NHL history.#CapsStars | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/rdluM9v1g2 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 15, 2022

Ovechkin’s full 800 goals media availability is transcribed below.

Transcript

The questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.

What was that night like? You’ve been through so many milestones but this one seems extra special.

Alex Ovechkin: “Every milestone is a special moment. I think for all organization, for me, and for my family. [Tuesday] night was pretty cool moment and a memorable moment for sure.”

And this next one, what are you expecting from the crowd tonight? They could see history.

Alex Ovechkin: “You never know what is going to happen, right? I just have to go out there and play the game as hard as I can and if it happens, great. If not, we’re going to work and try to make it happen.”

You’re so close to passing Gordie Howe. Are you at the point you just want to get this over quickly?

Alex Ovechkin: “You never know what’s going to happen. Who knows I’m going to score three goals against Chicago and it’s going to be 800? Nobody, so we’ll see.”

You did, didn’t you?

Alex Ovechkin: “Well, I’m always knowing.”

How surprised were you by the Chicago fans reacting?

Alex Ovechkin: “Yeah, it’s great. Thanks them a lot. You can see how many respect we have around the league. Players stop after the whistle and game’s over to shake hands and say congrats. It’s special.”

You get a lot of extra attention with these milestones. Is it hard for you to block everything out?

Alex Ovechkin: “No, this not my first year in the league. I just live my life and try to do my best.”

Do you enjoy the extra attention?

Alex Ovechkin: “Yeah, of course. I think everybody right now enjoy it, this ride.”

Is your family going to be there tonight?

Alex Ovechkin: “Yeah.”

Pretty cool for them to see watching TV the other day?

Alex Ovechkin: “Yea, actually my son ask me today, ‘Dad, how you score three goals against Chicago?’ I said, ‘Well, that’s my job.’

Past his bedtime the other night, was he up?

Alex Ovechkin: “No, he didn’t see the third one. He was sleeping. He saw first two.”

What are you most proud of when you think of the journey as a whole? The past 18 years, 800 goals.

Alex Ovechkin: “I’m proud not for myself, but proud for organization and for fans who been with us all those years ups and downs. Obviously, we’re still not done. We just move forward.”

How do you reset from emotional, exciting night?

Alex Ovechkin: “Home is home, you know. Basically, relaxing. My family came yesterday so obviously, played hockey right away at the basement. It’s something special.”

When you do pass Gordie, what do you think you’re going to feel like?

Alex Ovechkin: “Well, guys, let’s not jump too far.”

How special is it for your teammates like Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson? These guys that have been with you this whole time.

Alex Ovechkin: “It’s great for all of us to be able to get 800. Third player ever to do it. Be in the same team I think it’s pretty cool, it’s pretty special for them.”

What was the beer shower like?

Alex Ovechkin: “It was great, I love beers. It was great.”

Ovechkin will get his first shot at tying the legendary Gordie Howe at 801 career goals and then passing Mr. Hockey against the Dallas Stars inside Capital One Arena on Thursday night. Four of the Capitals’ next five games come at home so it’s likely Ovi will make history in front of his home fans.

