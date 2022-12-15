Why a hat trick against Chicago? Alex Ovechkin explains to his son Sergei that scoring goals ‘is my job.’

The Washington Capitals spent most of the last three weeks on the road. They finally returned home to their families on Wednesday morning.

Alex Ovechkin revealed after the team’s practice Thursday that he fielded an interesting question from his oldest son Sergei.

Ovi scored a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks and became the third player in NHL history to hit the 800 goals milestone.

GREAT 800: After becoming just the 3rd NHL player to reach the 800 goal mark, we chatted with Alex Ovechkin and his #Caps teammates about the feat & what lies ahead, as Ovi is 1 shy of tying and 2 away from passing Gordie Howe for 2nd most goals all-time@nbcwashington#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Y6x5EuXWbr — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) December 15, 2022

“My son ask me today, ‘Dad, how you score three goals against Chicago?'” Ovechkin divulged. “I said, ‘Well, that’s my job, you know?'”

And let me add, he’s like, really, really good at it.

Ovechkin further explained that Sergei watched the game but bedtime forced him to miss the third period.

“No, he didn’t see the third [goal],” Ovechkin said. “He was sleeping. He saw first two.”

Ovechkin’s family will be at Capital One Arena for the team’s game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. They may witness even more history. With two more goals, Ovechkin will eclipse Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Ovechkin should be energized by their presence and the fact he’s back by their side.

“Home is home, you know,” Ovechkin said. “My family came (home) yesterday so obviously, played hockey right away at the basement. It’s something special.”

Headline photo: Miranda Rosenfelt/RMNB