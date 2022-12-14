Evgeny Kuznetsov on Alex Ovechkin’s 800th career goal: ‘You cant buy those moments. That is the memories.’

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin accomplished something on Tuesday night that only two NHL players before him have ever done. That something was scoring his 800th career goal.

Grabbing one of the assists on the milestone tally was Ovi’s longtime best pal and linemate, Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuzy talked about the special achievement after the game and put it into perspective in a way only he can.

In Kuznetsov’s postgame media session, the 30-year-old Russian playmaker started by joking about how he noticed that Ovechkin may have been a little more tense than normal before puck drop in Chicago. He says that the lively crowd inside United Center played a big part in helping The Great Eight settle down.

“I give the credit to Chicago,” Kuznetsov said. “It’s amazing how fans love him. I want to thank them for that. Because he may not say anything, but it means a lot. I know when he’s confident and when he’s nervous, and he was a little bit nervous. The fans made him shy a little.”

The night came full circle when Ovi entered the visiting team’s locker room after finishing up some postgame media and was greeted by a raucous beer shower. Kuzy said they made sure to drench their good buddy in his favorite adult beverage.

“We gave him a little shower with his favorite: Bud Light,” Kuznetsov said. “Like I said, this moment, you know, you can’t buy those moments. That is the memories. When you can make him shy like that, that’s unforgettable.”

In the past, Kuznetsov has remarked about being left out of some Ovechkin milestone photo moments. He made sure that didn’t happen for this one.

“Yea, before they always forgot but today they didn’t so I got the picture,” Kuznetsov said. “I’m proud of that.”

No personal photo of the point-getters on the big goal (Ovechkin, Mantha, Kuznetsov) has been released by the team yet but Kuznetsov did get a front-row seat for the team photo.

As for what Kuznetsov saw on the play that led to the celebrations, he says it all comes down to desire. A desire he says that not all hockey players have.

“I want to pass to Mo (Mantha) but I lost the puck over there and eventually it gets to Mo and Mo pass it to him,” Kuznetsov started. “It was a good change by Sanya (Ovechkin). So many players will just go on the ice without even hustling there but he did hustle there. He wants to score. He already has 800 but he still want to score more. It’s something special.”

Indeed, Kuzy. Indeed.

Screenshot via Capitals