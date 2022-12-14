Alex Ovechkin on scoring his 800th goal, the reception he received from the Chicago crowd, and his beer bath

Moments after scoring a hat trick and tallying his 800th career goal, Alex Ovechkin met with the press and talked about his big night.

Ovechkin was about what it felt like on the ice to hit the milestone and if he felt any relief that it was over.

Ovechkin thanked his teammates and admitted he was excited to get back home after spending most of the last few weeks on the road.

He also admitted that he was indeed a fan of the beer bath.

"As soon as it happened, kind of relief, kind of happiness and enjoyment." Alex Ovechkin postgame after notching his 29th career hat trick, including his 800th career goal, in tonight's win over Chicago.#CapsHawks pic.twitter.com/7kVaLWNW8t — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022

Transcript

The questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.

How did it feel to score your 800th goal?

Alex Ovechkin: “It was great. Obviously, the couple first two goals were good bounces. The third one, Mo gave me a nice pass and I just have to put it in. The puck was on my curve so I know I just need to put it up and it’s in.”

Did it kind of feel like your night after scoring those two quick goals?

Alex Ovechkin: “It doesn’t matter if you get two. You don’t know like if it’s your night or not because it stick to your mind right away, you have to find one more time to just move on. Pass it and move on. Yeah, as soon as it happen, kind of relief, kind of happiness, and enjoyment.”

Does 800 feel any different from 500 to 600 to 700?

Alex Ovechkin: “It’s a big number. The best company you can ever imagine since you started playing hockey. I’m the third person who ever scored that many goals. Without my teammates without this organization, fans, and family, I would never get that numbers and I would never talk to you right now about those numbers.”

What did it mean to you to get such a nice reception from the Chicago crowd?

Alex Ovechkin: “That was great. Chanting my name. Throw the hats. It was kind of – even in the warmup – I was feeling that energy right away. The fans watch me and the fans want to see those historical moments.”

Did you appreciate Kane and Toews coming up and congratulating you afterward too?

Alex Ovechkin: “Yeah. When we play on the ice we not friends but as soon as the whistle stopped, we respect each other. What they done to the league and their team is incredible as well. Have that moment after the game it’s nice. Lots of players congratulate me as well.”

Will you be relieved when you pass Howe or is it just until you pass Gretzky?

Alex Ovechkin: “Let’s take it step by step.”

The next goals are 801 and 802.

Alex Ovechkin: “We’ll see. Right now, finally, we go home, spend time with my wife and kids. Next game.”

Were you expecting the beer bath?

Alex Ovechkin: “Not really. It was cool moment. Our group of guys been tremendous, respectful. Without them, I would not reach those milestones and be able to be who I am.”

The Capitals will return home where they’ll play four of the next five games at Capital One Arena. There Ovechkin will try to tie and pass Gordie Howe (801 goals) to become the second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Full Coverage of Alex Ovechkin’s 800th Goal

Headline photo: @Lenkedup/Twitter