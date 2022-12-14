Anthony Mantha says he sensed an incoming hat trick from Alex Ovechkin the day before milestone game in Chicago

The answer to the trivia question in fifty years of who exactly got the primary assist on Alex Ovechkin‘s 800th career goal will be Anthony Mantha. The big winger got the first of his two points against the Chicago Blackhawks on the huge milestone tally.

It’s a goal that the Quebec native says he saw coming way before the puck had even dropped on Tuesday night.

“(Dylan Strome) and I sensed it yesterday,” Mantha said postgame. “We said he was going to get between three and five tonight. When he gets hot you just never know when he stops.”

The big winger says that he first started to key in on an incoming hot streak for his captain when Ovechkin started to fill empty nets in recent games. Ovi’s December streak of four-straight empty-net goals in three games was only matched by three other players in league history.

“I just think it’s he’s kinda been looking for those empty netters the past couple games and he got those bounces,” Mantha said. “When he gets hot, you just know he’s going to find the back of the net.”

When asked about his newfound place in the hockey history books, Mantha deferred any praise onto the big man himself.

“It’s awesome, but it’s all him,” Mantha said. He’s been working so hard, putting pucks in the net. All hats off to him.”

Now that Ovechkin has scored the big 800, all eyes will turn to Gordie Howe’s 801-goal mark that currently still stands as the second-best total in league history. Mantha was asked if he thinks there will be any relief for Ovechkin after 802 comes.

“I think once he’s going to be number one he can have a sense of relief,” Mantha said. “Till then I think he’s on the hunt and that’s what we love about him.”

Finally, Mo was tasked to recognize whether or not his legendary teammate may have gotten a little emotional when he entered the locker room postgame and was greeted by a shower of beer and happy screaming.

“Probably had some beer in the eyes,” Mantha said chuckling. “No, he is emotional. When you break that 800 it’s such a big milestone that if he wasn’t emotional there would be a problem.”

Screenshot via Capitals