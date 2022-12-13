Caps beat Hawks 7-3: Alex Ovechkin scores three against actual goalie

The Washington Capitals totally washed the Chicago Blackhawks to keep their win-streak going, but the big story was the big guy.

Alex Ovechkin caught a bouncing puck to score number 798, then camped out at the doorstep to score number 799. The Hawks caught a break late in the first as Matt Irwin fell to give Tyler Johnson an easy goal.

Trevor van Riemsdyk scored a revenge goal in the second period to make it 3-1, but Jonathan Toews’s power-play goal brought Chicago back within a goal. Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th, and there was much rejoicing. Anthony Mantha showed us his monster shot to make it six. Max Domi got one late. Dmitry Orlov’s slapper from the blue line was the exclamation point.

Caps win! Five-game win streak!

Nothing can stop us tonight.

The Chicago Blackhawks of 2022-23 are a very bad hockey team. Washington didn’t seem to have to work too hard to control play on Tuesday night. It took Irwin’s unfortunate pratfall for the Hawks to get their first goal during even strength. Them being so bad – on defense and in net – was why I felt comfortable casting this particular spell.

https://twitter.com/peterhassett/status/1602847208658898944

Alex Ovechkin got a hat trick, and all three goals came while the goalie was on the ice. His next one will tie Gordie Howe, who played from 1946 until 1980. The one after that leaves just him and Gretzky. These are important times, and here I am just relieved there was a goalie on the ice. I live in fear of takes.

got a hat trick, and all three goals came while the goalie was on the ice. His next one will tie Gordie Howe, who played from 1946 until 1980. The one after that leaves just him and Gretzky. These are important times, and here I am just relieved there was a goalie on the ice. I live in fear of takes. Trevor van Riemsdyk played 158 for Chicago. Dylan Strome played 225. The latter assisted the former in a terrific revenge goal in the second period. Both players have become critical pieces of Washington’s roster. Strome would be my favorite pickup of last summer if Charlie Lindgren hadn’t agreed to play for a ham sandwich instead of a salary.

played 158 for Chicago. played 225. The latter assisted the former in a terrific revenge goal in the second period. Both players have become critical pieces of Washington’s roster. Strome would be my favorite pickup of last summer if Charlie Lindgren hadn’t agreed to play for a ham sandwich instead of a salary. Todd Rundgren made sophisticated, sincere, kinda off-kilter pop music in the 1970s. He also produced Splender’s fantastic debut album. I suppose the similarity in the last names (German I think) is why the ESPN play-by-play guy called Charlie Lindgren “Todd.” Maybe a stretch and I just wanted to talk about Todd Rundgren.

I guess I should mention that last week’s first star of the week, Charlie Lindgren, was again magnificent.

The ESPN broadcast was a disgrace. Much of it was inaudible. What could be heard was inane. Mark Messier sounded like he was eating a peanut butter sandwich all night. It was all vowels, no consonants. They told each other stories. They missed the first Ovechkin goal. They sounded addled and bored watching a superstar player flying towards a major milestone. They cut to a coach interview only to have to coach’s mic potted too low to be heard. The play-by-play sounded halted. They called Charlie Lindgren “Todd!” It’s a travesty that this is coverage we got for Alex Ovechkin’s big game. This should be considered an acceptable entertainment product on a national platform.

No Joe B suit (he was sorely missed), so you’ll settle for a good pregame tweet from me. This is to my friend who shared the photo above.

Are you going? Would you send me a photo for the rmnb recap? From any time but if you can get one from right when ovi’s hat trick goal gets him to 800 that’d work best — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 13, 2022

I am coming down with some bug. I almost called out of my recap duty for this game. I’m so glad I didn’t. I don’t wanna say the same tired line about it being a privilege to watch Ovi and all that. It’s just fun. This is fun.

The Washington Capitals have won five straight. They’ve earned 15 of the last 20 available standings points. They’re on fire. Finally.

They now return home for a three-game homestand. The win streak will be imperiled by the Stars, Leafs, and Wings.

Headline photo: Eva from You Can’t Do That