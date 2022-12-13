Caps beat Hawks 7-3: Alex Ovechkin scores three against actual goalie

The Washington Capitals totally washed the Chicago Blackhawks to keep their win-streak going, but the big story was the big guy.
Alex Ovechkin caught a bouncing puck to score number 798, then camped out at the doorstep to score number 799. The Hawks caught a break late in the first as Matt Irwin fell to give Tyler Johnson an easy goal.
Trevor van Riemsdyk scored a revenge goal in the second period to make it 3-1, but Jonathan Toews’s power-play goal brought Chicago back within a goal. Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th, and there was much rejoicing. Anthony Mantha showed us his monster shot to make it six. Max Domi got one late. Dmitry Orlov’s slapper from the blue line was the exclamation point.
Caps win! Five-game win streak!
Nothing can stop us tonight.
I am coming down with some bug. I almost called out of my recap duty for this game. I’m so glad I didn’t. I don’t wanna say the same tired line about it being a privilege to watch Ovi and all that. It’s just fun. This is fun.
The Washington Capitals have won five straight. They’ve earned 15 of the last 20 available standings points. They’re on fire. Finally.
They now return home for a three-game homestand. The win streak will be imperiled by the Stars, Leafs, and Wings.
