Who is your *other* favorite team?

Most, but not all of you, are Caps fans first. But I think I’m seeing common patterns of who your other favorite teams are. Before I shoot my mouth off, I want to get some actual data.
Maybe the Caps are just your second favorite team, maybe you have no other loyalties other than them, maybe every Caps fan is also a secret Philadelphia Flyers fan. We need to test this.
Oh, also I want to know which teams you hate. Please fill out this survey; it’s fun and it’ll take less than a minute.
We will share the results here.
Headline photo: @TimAndFriends
