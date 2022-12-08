Key offseason additions help Capitals close out road trip in win column: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are finally on their way back to DC. The Caps wrapped up their season-long, six-game road trip on Wednesday with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Winning makes everything feel better.
Alex Ovechkin is now on pace to score 43 goals this season. Should Ovechkin reach the 40-goal mark, it would mark his 13th career 40-goal season, passing Gretzky (12) for the most in NHL history.
