Heading home happy with two points: Capitals beat Flyers 4-1

The Washington Capitals entered play on Wednesday very close to being done with their season-long road trip of six games. Just a date with the Philadelphia Flyers stood in the way of a return home.

Kevin Hayes opened the scoring on a power play. TJ Oshie tied things back up with a power play strike of his own. Dylan Strome tipped home the leading tally off a John Carlson wrister from the point. Alex Ovechkin two empty netters.

Capitals beat Flyers 4-1.

The Flyers are very bad and the Caps started this game off playing down to their opponent. All Philadelphia does is basically try to emulate how hockey teams played when offense did not exist. Think of the year 2004 when John Tortorella won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flyers have far worse a roster and won’t come near the Cup, but you get the point.

You know how Torts got kicked in the face by a horse recently? That’s how you’re supposed to feel when you watch his hockey team play in the year 2022.

It was Star Wars night inside Wells Fargo Center. I just want to say that I loved the prequels as a child, especially Jar Jar (I know). When I was like seven my mom made me trade away this Jar Jar toy I had at the time to one of my friends. I don’t really remember exactly why but I will never let her forget about it. Massive betrayal.

every time John Carlson gets a shot blocked at the blue line I drink a little poison — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 8, 2022

The second period was just as disjointed as the first but at least this time the Caps scored a goal. The Caps were far too casual with the puck in their own zone. The building was half full so they have no excuse to not be communicating better on the ice.

Alex Ovechkin ‘s goal drought lasts just three games. He’s only gone four straight games without a goal once this season. Love to see it. Two empty netters is going to make certain parts of hockey Twitter so mad too. Lovely. Only 99 goals now, Wayne.

When TJ Oshie is out of the lineup for an extended stretch…goodness is it ever noticeable. He provides something special to this team and it's very nice that he's been back. He has three goals and six total points in eight games since returning.

Can we talk about how Dmitry Orlov was initially listed as day-to-day but has now missed like 20-percent of the season? I mean, I guess if you say someone is day-to-day every single day for a month you aren't technically incorrect. Please come back soon, Dima.

Wake up and be sad. pic.twitter.com/P7crhwmcje — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) December 7, 2022

The third wasn’t pretty but they figured it out late and really ousted any sort of Flyers comeback effort. Good defensive back half of the frame secured a win.

Re-sign Dylan Strome. Also Aliaksei Protas rocks.

Another valiant performance from Charlie Lindgren as he's filling in as the Caps starter with Darcy Kuemper out injured. A couple of particular big stops in the third on Travis Konecny.

The Caps just saw the Seattle Kraken out west and next up they’ll host them in DC. See ya again on Friday, what feels like fourteen former Caps.

Headline photo via @UnleashTheHeshy/Twitter