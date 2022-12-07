Heading home happy with two points: Capitals beat Flyers 4-1

The Washington Capitals entered play on Wednesday very close to being done with their season-long road trip of six games. Just a date with the Philadelphia Flyers stood in the way of a return home.
Kevin Hayes opened the scoring on a power play. TJ Oshie tied things back up with a power play strike of his own. Dylan Strome tipped home the leading tally off a John Carlson wrister from the point. Alex Ovechkin two empty netters.
Capitals beat Flyers 4-1.
every time John Carlson gets a shot blocked at the blue line I drink a little poison
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 8, 2022
Wake up and be sad. pic.twitter.com/P7crhwmcje
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) December 7, 2022
The Caps are almost home. One more away from Capital One Arena. Joe B and Locker have your call in Philly. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/6Mt2yamPqs
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 7, 2022
The Caps just saw the Seattle Kraken out west and next up they’ll host them in DC. See ya again on Friday, what feels like fourteen former Caps.
Headline photo via @UnleashTheHeshy/Twitter
