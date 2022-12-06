Capitals fan in Edmonton cries in excitement after getting what appears to be a Sonny Milano stick

The Washington Capitals had one of their best efforts of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, firing 50 shots on net in their narrow 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

I’m happy to report they also did the right things post-game, too.

Minutes after the game ended, NBC Sports Washington cameras captured Capitals equipment manager Craig “Woody” Leydig handing a blue Bauer stick over the glass to a fan wearing an Alex Ovechkin Reverse Retro jersey.

Their reaction was so pure.

Watch this kid's reaction to getting a stick after tonight's win in Edmonton. What it's all about ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vbRswdr0cR — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 6, 2022

The fan jumps up and down and claps as the stick is given away. Then they start crying, presumably, into the arms of their father.

The stick appears to have been gifted by Capitals forward Sonny Milano.

As the Oilers took a timeout in the final minute, two fans could be seen holding up messages behind the Capitals’ bench. One fan had a poster that read All I want for my birthday is an Ovechkin stick. Another held up their phone with a message that read MILANO! STICK PLEASE!!

Hey @rmnb does Sonny Milano have a twitter because if so, this dude or dudette deserves it pic.twitter.com/njtnloY3n6 — Ryan Roller (@ryancroller) December 6, 2022

The stick that went over the glass was a lefty and a Bauer Nexus which is the twig model that Milano uses in games.

The twig also appears to have Milano’s tape job. If you look closely at the stick rack in the video, there appears to be a stick missing where other number 15 sticks are at, which is Milano’s number.

Since Ovechkin exclusively uses CCM sticks and is a righty that seems to rule him out for this individual wonderful gesture.

But seriously, what great vibes. This made my night.

Screenshot: @NBCSCapitals