Capitals defense prospect Ryan Chesley named to Team USA’s preliminary 2023 World Junior Championship roster

The Washington Capitals could end up having a prospect play for the United States at a World Junior Championship for the first time in almost a decade. Defenseman Ryan Chesley, selected by the Caps in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, was chosen to participate in Team USA’s selection camp for the 2023 tournament.
If Chesley were to make the final roster, he’d be the first Caps prospect to represent the USA at the U20 championship level since Riley Barber, Connor Carrick, and Thomas Di Pauli all did so at the 2014 tourney.
The full roster looks like this.
USA’s preliminary roster
Goaltenders
Trey Augustine
Kaidan Mbereko
Tyler Muszelik
Andrew Oke
Defensemen
Sean Behrens
Shai Buium
Seamus Casey
Ryan Chesley
Aidan Hreshuk
Luke Hughes
Lane Hutson
Luke Mittelstadt
Jack Peart
Ryan Ufko
Forwards
Jackson Blake
Gavin Brindley
Tyler Boucher
Kenny Connors
Logan Cooley
Jack Devine
Dylan Duke
Cutter Gauthier
Noah Laba
Ryan Leonard
Sam Lipkin
Chaz Lucius
Cam Lund
Rutger McGroarty
Red Savage
Will Smith
Jimmy Snuggerud
Charlie Samuel
The 32-man group is led by seven first-round NHL draft picks including Logan Cooley and Luke Hughes. Seven other players, including Chesley, are second-round picks with 24 players having been drafted overall. Eight players are 2023 NHL Draft eligible.
Chesley still has some work to do at the camp before truly celebrating his inclusion as there will be nine cuts to the roster before the team heads up north to Halifax and Moncton. Three of those cuts will likely be defensemen.
The talented, 18-year-old blueliner is currently in his freshman season at the University of Minnesota playing in the Big Ten Conference with the Gophers. So far in 2022, he has skated in 18 games and recorded two assists. He has seen some of his ice time alongside fellow camp hopeful Luke Mittelstadt on the Minnesota backend.
High Caps draft picks playing on defense for Team USA at a WJC do tend to come up big. Just ask the Canadians about 2010.
