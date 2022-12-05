Capitals defense prospect Ryan Chesley named to Team USA’s preliminary 2023 World Junior Championship roster

The Washington Capitals could end up having a prospect play for the United States at a World Junior Championship for the first time in almost a decade. Defenseman Ryan Chesley, selected by the Caps in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, was chosen to participate in Team USA’s selection camp for the 2023 tournament.

If Chesley were to make the final roster, he’d be the first Caps prospect to represent the USA at the U20 championship level since Riley Barber, Connor Carrick, and Thomas Di Pauli all did so at the 2014 tourney.

Introducing the preliminary roster for the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team! 🇺🇸 #WorldJuniors — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 5, 2022

The full roster looks like this.

USA’s preliminary roster

The 32-man group is led by seven first-round NHL draft picks including Logan Cooley and Luke Hughes. Seven other players, including Chesley, are second-round picks with 24 players having been drafted overall. Eight players are 2023 NHL Draft eligible.

Chesley still has some work to do at the camp before truly celebrating his inclusion as there will be nine cuts to the roster before the team heads up north to Halifax and Moncton. Three of those cuts will likely be defensemen.

The talented, 18-year-old blueliner is currently in his freshman season at the University of Minnesota playing in the Big Ten Conference with the Gophers. So far in 2022, he has skated in 18 games and recorded two assists. He has seen some of his ice time alongside fellow camp hopeful Luke Mittelstadt on the Minnesota backend.

High Caps draft picks playing on defense for Team USA at a WJC do tend to come up big. Just ask the Canadians about 2010.

10 years ago today, Team USA defeated Canada to win the World Juniors. John Carlson scored the game-winning goal in overtime #Hockey365 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/SEzKjpdBIR — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) January 5, 2020

Congratulations, Ryan on the nod!

