Another bad road trip loss and even more injuries: Flames beat Capitals 5-2

The Washington Capitals traveled to Alberta for a Saturday night Saddledome showdown with the Calgary Flames. The Caps were looking to get back into the win column after an unfortunate loss in Seattle while the Flames looked to avenge their loss in DC from about a week ago.
Blake Coleman and Conor Sheary traded late first period snipes to keep the game tied after twenty minutes. Andrew Mangiapane restored Calgary’s lead early in the second. Adam Ruzicka broke away from the pack to extend that lead in the third and Mangiapane got his second of the night just moments later.
John Carlson late, garbage time goal. Elias Lindholm empty netter.
Flames beat Capitals 5-2.
The Caps will stay in Alberta for their next one as they’ll visit Connor McDavid and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
