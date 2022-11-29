Capitals vs Canucks live analysis and updates (Nov. 29, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks game on November 29, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are playing Game 2 of their season-long, six-game road trip where tonight they will take on the Vancouver Canucks. They are coming off a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils that looked better on stat websites than in the eyes.

What to watch for? The Capitals, who have long been great playing away from Capital One Arena, are one of the worst teams in the NHL on the road this season, posting a 2-7-2 record away from Capital One Arena.

Alex Ovechkin (401) is one goal away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL road goals record (402). “Oh… no!” Bruce Boudreau said when asked about that by Tarik El-Bashir.

Erik Gustafsson was on the ice for three goals against New Jersey. He will once again play on the first pairing with John Carlson, which is definitely a high-event pairing!

Darcy Kuemper will oppose Spencer Martin in net as Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko sits again.

Puck drop is a little after 10 pm on NBC Sports Washington. Crash the bed / Snoar moar goals… or something!

1st Period

Capitals start Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary and Gustafsson-Carlson. Conor Sheary has already had two good chances this period. This game is pretty loosey-goosey in terms of chances.

🚨 1-0 Caps. Alex Ovechkin picks off a Canucks pass near the goal line and scores. He has tied Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history (402). The goal came 5:35 into the period. The goal was Ovi’s 12th goal of the season and his 792nd goal of his career.

Erik Gustafsson takes a tripping penalty giving the Canucks their first power play at the 6:48 mark.

🚨 2-0 Caps. Alex Ovechkin’s got the road-goals record (403). The captain scored on a one-timer at 5v5 after being set up by Dylan Strome on a rush up ice.

🚨 2-1 Caps. The Canucks’ Nils Hoglander pots a goal past Darcy Kuemper on his backhand to get the Canucks on the board. John Carlson turned the puck over while trying to chip the puck up the boards. The goal came at the 13:55 mark.

🚨 3-1 Caps. A big crumpling hit behind the net by Lars Eller on the forecheck leads to an Anthony Mantha goal feet away from the net. Marcus Johansson found Mantha with a heads up pass from the half wall. The goal came at 14:35.

