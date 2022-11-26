The gang wins two hockey games in a row: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals sandwiched the Thanksgiving holiday with two wins on home ice. They took down the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime 3-2 on Wednesday and shut out the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Friday.
Those black jerseys are absolute money. I agree with what Kuzy said after the game about them.
Alex Ovechkin scored his 147th career power-play goal at home and moved within one of Teemu Selanne (148) for third most in NHL history.
More from the "Road to 800" stats pack: https://t.co/w1xZU7SNVR #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/2CfuMe7MIR
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
