Caps shut out Flames 3-0 before big road trip

The Washington Capitals shook off turkey hangovers to host the Calgary Flames on Friday afternoon. The Capitals played a smart and sturdy game, exploiting Calgary’s goofs whenever they were made.

The Caps held off the Flames’ attack in the first period and earned a goal of their own off TJ Oshie’s stick. Evgeny Kuznetsov wrapped up a strong second period with a highlight-reel goal that we’ll discuss more in a moment. During a third-period power play, Alex Ovechkin kicked to settle down his puck and beat Jacob Markstrom to make it 3-0.

Caps win. DK gets the shutout.

Great performance from Darcy Kuemper . 32 saves and three expected goals.

. 32 saves and three expected goals. Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s goal, by complexity factors: one on three, sliding, goalie looking right at you.

After the goal, TJ Oshie tried to get Kuznetsov to do the bird celly. It’s too soon to say what Oshie’s performance level will be since his injury, but I’m just glad he’s back on the ice.

The Caps were just okay in the first period, but they really controlled play in the second, outgunning the Flames in every five-on-five stat. Considering the Flames have one of the best top sixes in the league, I think that’s a significant accomplishment for the Caps.

Just some out-of-town drama. This is scandalous from Matt Murray. He reportedly did it three times today.

Another example this afternoon of the @NHL having what’s now a league wide issue with goalies accidentally knocking nets off on purpose. Put this one on the next GM agenda. #RealKyperandBourne @FAN590 @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/qo9sgcOcWB — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) November 25, 2022

The Flames lost a goal in the third as Milan Lucic got busted for interference just before the puck hit the net. Also noteworthy: Milan Lucic is still in the NHL.

Alex Ovechkin high-fived Ovi Jr through the glass after scoring his 791st goal pic.twitter.com/VJpdzAJuRl — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 25, 2022

Alex Ovechkin now trails Gordie Howe by ten goals.

Very good game. The kind of game I’d expect out of a normal Caps team. This is praise.

Now begins the longest road trip of the season. We will see New Jersey, Vancouver, Seattle, Calgary, Edmonton, and Philadelphia before the Caps come home. I’m feeling much better about this trip than I was one week ago.

Headline photo: @markaltman18