Caps shut out Flames 3-0 before big road trip

The Washington Capitals shook off turkey hangovers to host the Calgary Flames on Friday afternoon. The Capitals played a smart and sturdy game, exploiting Calgary’s goofs whenever they were made.
The Caps held off the Flames’ attack in the first period and earned a goal of their own off TJ Oshie’s stick. Evgeny Kuznetsov wrapped up a strong second period with a highlight-reel goal that we’ll discuss more in a moment. During a third-period power play, Alex Ovechkin kicked to settle down his puck and beat Jacob Markstrom to make it 3-0.
Caps win. DK gets the shutout.
lol pic.twitter.com/xoMGNKTkz1
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 25, 2022
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 25, 2022
Another example this afternoon of the @NHL having what’s now a league wide issue with goalies accidentally knocking nets off on purpose. Put this one on the next GM agenda. #RealKyperandBourne @FAN590 @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/qo9sgcOcWB
— Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) November 25, 2022
Alex Ovechkin high-fived Ovi Jr through the glass after scoring his 791st goal pic.twitter.com/VJpdzAJuRl
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 25, 2022
violet you're turning violet #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/y8XCSqhPeR
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 25, 2022
Very good game. The kind of game I’d expect out of a normal Caps team. This is praise.
Now begins the longest road trip of the season. We will see New Jersey, Vancouver, Seattle, Calgary, Edmonton, and Philadelphia before the Caps come home. I’m feeling much better about this trip than I was one week ago.
Headline photo: @markaltman18
