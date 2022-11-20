It’s time for you to take the Caps happiness survey

Hello. We are twenty games into the season, so I wanted to check on your happiness.

This is a fun exercise that will take you three minutes to complete.

Just answer on a scale from 1 to 5 how HAPPY you are to have each player on the team. What does happy mean? Philosophers have asked that question for eons, and no one knows but they think it has something to do with dogs. Don’t overthink it. Go with your gut.

Take the survey

We’ll share the results when they’re done.

Thanks. Have a nice Sunday. It’s Ian’s birthday, by the way. Somehow, he’s both 60 years old and 14 years old at the same time.