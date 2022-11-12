Sonny Milano’s big breakout game against the Lightning

Sonny Milano had his biggest game as Capital since being called up from the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Milano had three points, including his first two goals with the team.

Milano’s first tally of the night came as he exited the penalty box. Milano was serving a penalty for Capitals forward Nicolas Aube Kubel, who received a match penalty for a headshot on Lightning defenseman, Cal Foote.

After being used as a penalty killer during Tampa’s long power play, Caps defender John Carlson gained control of the puck in front of the net and tossed it down the ice. At the same time, Milano was exiting the box and it sprung him on a breakaway. Milano was able to beat Lighting goaltender Andre Vasilevskiy on his forehand in front of the net.

yes yes yes yes yes pic.twitter.com/kEAFI9JyFT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2022

“I don’t know if [Carlson] knew the time of the penalty kill or he just got lucky,” Milano noted. “I definitely saw they were pretty collapsed in our zone so I definitely had a feeling and the puck squared out.”

For his second point of the night, Milano was awarded an assist on a 3rd-period goal by Connor Sheary. Milano flipped a pass to Anthony Mantha, who found Sheary open for a breakaway. The goal gave the Capitals a 4-0 lead.

Later that period, Milano sealed the win for the Caps, deflecting a puck off of Lightning forward Steven Stamkos to give the Capitals a 5-1 lead.

Sonny weather, no lightning in sight ☀️ pic.twitter.com/2O92480tvb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2022

It was the fifth two-goal game of Milano’s career.

Milano’s work didn’t go unnoticed. After the game, he was awarded the team’s player of the game award, a prized yellow rope. This, of course, means he had to participate in the signature grip strength test as well, where he hit 80.

With just an assist in his first three games with the Caps, Milano’s performance seemed to be a huge confidence booster.

“To get on the board is definitely a good feeling,” Milano said. “I definitely like helping the team out.”