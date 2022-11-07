Capitals vs Oilers live blog and updates (Nov. 7, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers game on November 7, 2022.

The Washington Capitals will look to end their four-game losing streak against the Edmonton Oilers tonight – a team that has an electrifying offense and a defense that has given up the ninth most goals (42) in the NHL.

The Capitals will take on the Oilers without their entire first pairing of Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson due to injury. Per Mike Vogel, this will be only the third Caps game in the last 927 regular season games – dating back to 4/6/10 – that both defensemen have not appeared in the same game.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is making his Capitals debut after being a waiver claim from the Toronto Maple Leafs. At this point, there are so many guys injured, we’re just picking up randos off the street and hoping they work out.

Connor McDavid is on a wild pace to start the season. He has 12 goals and 13 assists… in 12 games. This may be the best he’s ever played which is scary considering the previous years of his career.

The Oilers overall have five players who are averaging a point per game or more: McDavid, Draisaitl (23 pts), Zach Hyman (13), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (13), and Evander Kane (12). The Capitals on the other hand, have none.

Tonight’s puck drop is after 8 pm on NBC Sports Washington.

1st Period

Capitals started the first line (Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary) and the second defense pairing (Gustafsson-TVR) against the Oilers. The Capitals third line had two great chances early but Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner made great saves.

