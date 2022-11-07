An absolute showcase of superstar talent: Capitals beat Oilers 5-4

The Edmonton Oilers were in town and that’s always special because it means Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin share the same ice. The two generational talents doing battle won’t be something we get to see much more of, so enjoy it.
It wasn’t either superstar that started the scoring Monday night as Dylan Strome ripped off Warren Foegele and sniped home the opening marker late in the first. The second featured five total goals from both teams and they came from Strome, McDavid, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Ovechkin.
Leon Draisaitl cut the Caps’ lead to one again early in the third. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nugent-Hopkins struck in quick succession very late.
Capitals beat Oilers 5-4!
The Pittsburgh Penguins will come to town on Wednesday as the Caps get back into some Metropolitan Division action. The Pens have lost seven games in a row so they’ll be desperate for a win against their rivals.
