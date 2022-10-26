Capitals’ Stadium Series tickets to go on sale to public on Thursday, October 27

The NHL just announced that tickets for the Capitals-Hurricanes Stadium Series game will go on sale Thursday, October 27, at 10 am.

This will mark the first sale of tickets to the general public.

Tickets had previously been made available to Capitals’ season-ticket holders in late September.

Earlier in the month, Carolina Hurricanes’ GM Don Waddell revealed that the team has already sold 30,000 tickets — which appears to be over half of the capacity — for the game held at the football venue, NC State’s Carter-Finlay Stadium, on February 18, 2023.

Waddell said that it’s “the most tickets sold to any season-ticket base of any franchise” for any previous outdoor game. The team sold out of its original allotment in three hours.

The NHL will also be allowing fans on the field for the first time via new standing-room-only tickets.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they'll get. The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the first regular-season outdoor game for the Hurricanes, who will become the 28th NHL® team to participate in a regular-season outdoor game. It will be the fourth such game for the Capitals, who are 3-0-0 in their previous appearances: a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2011 NHL Winter Classic® at Heinz Field; a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationals Park in the 2015 NHL Winter Classic®; and a 5-2 victory versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series™. The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will showcase a number of the top players in the NHL®. The Capitals are led by captain, and third-leading all-time NHL® goal-scorer, Alex Ovechkin, forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie, defenseman John Carlson and Stanley Cup-champion goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The Hurricanes boast the talents of captain Jordan Staal, forwards Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, defenseman Jaccob Slavin and goaltender Frederik Andersen. The Capitals and Hurricanes franchises have faced off in 182 games during the regular season, with Washington holding a 72-point edge over Carolina (WSH 103-56-23 – 229 points, CAR/HFD 65-90-27 – 157 points). The Hurricanes defeated the Capitals in their only meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a First Round series in 2019 that was decided in double-overtime of Game 7.

