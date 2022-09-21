Standing room only tickets will be available on football field for Capitals-Hurricanes’ Stadium Series game

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will have an Outdoor Game first when they take on each other at NC State’s Carter-Finlay Stadium on February 18, 2023.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski is reporting that fans will be allowed on the field for the Stadium Series game via new standing room only tickets.

Wyshynski termed the tix as “overflow general admission seating” which will be located in one of the field’s endzones. The area will be on a raised floor, likely a several-foot tall platform, so fans can see the action on the ice. This location will also be near the concert stage where the event’s main acts will perform.

While tickets for Capitals faithful have not gone one sale yet, Hurricanes’ STH’ers were able to participate in an exclusive presale on September 13 at 10 am.

On Ticketmaster, there are resale tickets available already starting at $170 as of the publishing of this article.

The Capitals announced in early March that its own season ticket holders will get a crack at Stadium Series tix before tickets are made available to the public.

Ticket information will be made available at a later date. 2022-23 Washington Capitals season ticket members will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets. All other fans are encouraged to visit WashCaps.com/StadiumSeries to sign-up for additional details on ticket information when it becomes available.

The game will mark the Capitals’ fourth outdoor game in team history while it’ll be the first for the Hurricanes. Both teams are kinda sorta rivals in the Metropolitan Division.