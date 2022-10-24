The subtle yet awesome details in the Capitals’ Reverse Retro equipment

Caps fans will be in for a treat when the Washington Capitals take the ice on November 5 against the Arizona Coyotes. The team will wear all-black when they debut their new Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys – a big divergence from their Rock The Red branding.

While the retro sweaters have bright stripes and details, the gear that will be worn by players is a lot more subtle — at least in terms of color.

The Capitals debuted the gear during two practices last week at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Gloves

The team’s gloves are black but the gear manufacturer’s logo has been embossed with copper and blue outlines. Alex Ovechkin’s gloves have the same custom details as all his other gloves in the past — his older brother’s name, Sergei Ovechkin, and two eyes are on each thumb — but the CCM logo has a splash of color.

One player who went above and beyond is Garnet Hathaway. Hathaway’s True gloves were embroidery by @CustomProRepair and the True logo is outlined by blue and copper.

Pants

The Capitals’ Reverse Retro hockey pants feature three copper stars on the bottom of the right thigh. The manufacturer’s logo is on the back and is colored in all copper.

Helmet

The Capitals’ helmets are all black and feature the players’ numbers in the RR 2.0 typeface on the front and back. The sides feature the Capital One logo. The front has the equipment manufacturer subtractive in all white.

Socks

The Capitals’ socks are solid black, as modeled here by Alex Ovechkin during a recent practice. But that could change on November 5. Tom Wilson posted a photoshop of himself in Reverse Retro gear and his socks have horizontal white, copper, and blue stripes vertically aligned in the middle.

One intriguing detail is the captain patches on the Reverse Retro jersey. In a promotional image posted by the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin’s C on the front of the jersey pushes over the team’s Caesar’s Sportsbook ad partly off the right shoulder. The C is done in the same RR typeface that the team used in the 90s and 00s.

Goalie Gear

Dary Kuemper will rock copper-colored pads, blocker, and catching glove along with a copper and black Warrior stick. His mask features the Screaming Eagle logo on the top along with his number 35 in the Capitals’ RR 2.0 typeface. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted a close-up shot of the mask on Twitter.

Here’s a closeup of the screaming eagle on Kuemper’s new mask. #Caps pic.twitter.com/FRy2aigptN — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 18, 2022

Detail photos The Capitals posted several photos on their Twitter account of the gear which will give you a better/high def look at everything described above. Photos via @Capitals