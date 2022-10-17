Highlights from the Capitals’ wild 6-4 comeback victory over the Vancouver Canucks

For those of you who like roller coasters, Monday’s Capitals-Canucks game was for you.

The cross-conference matchup featured four different lead changes and two Alex Ovechkin goals (no. 781 & 782). After Vancouver scored three consecutive goals in the second period, the Capitals responded with four unanswered of their own to win 6-4.

There were goals at the ends of periods. There were goals at the beginning of periods. There were skill goals and power-play goals. There were weird bounces off the endboards. The game had just about everything — except solid goaltending and good defense.

Alex Ovechkin led all players with four points (2g, 2a) while Evgeny Kuznetsov had a hat trick of assists. John Carlson lit up the scoresheet posting a goal, an assist, three shots, a hit, and four shot blocks. Carlson’s third-period goal was arguably the most beautiful shot, beating Thatcher Demko from a sharp angle off the crossbar and in.

The Capitals’ next game is on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators up north.