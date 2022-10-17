Home / News / Alex Ovechkin scores 781st goal of his career, now trails second place Gordie Howe by 20

Alex Ovechkin scores 781st goal of his career, now trails second place Gordie Howe by 20

By Ian Oland

 8 Comments

October 17, 2022 7:39 pm

Former Capitals head coach Bruce Boudreau was worried Alex Ovechkin would have a breakout game against his Vancouver Canucks.

His concerns were well-founded.

Fifty-five seconds into the game, Ovechkin ended his three-game goalless streak to start the season and scored his first tally of the year via the power play. Ovi was left confusingly wide open in his office by Canucks penalty killers.

After a rotation play with Dylan Strome, Marcus Johansson took the puck and sent a saucer pass over a diving Canucks defender near the crease. Ovi caught the puck with his stick, gathered himself, and then fired a wrister low to the ice. Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko made the initial save but kicked the puck into the net as it stayed under his left pad.

TJ Oshie’s dogged pursuit of the puck in the crease likely caused Demko to panic.

During wamrups, Ovi made sure to acknowledge his old coach by pointing him at the Canucks bench.

In terms of history, the goal marked Alex Ovechkin’s 781st goal of his career, putting him 20 behind Gordie Howe for second and 113 behind Wayne Gretzky for first on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

The goal also marked Ovechkin’s 286th career power-play goal, extending his lead over second place Dave Andreychuk (274) by 12.

Ovechkin now has the second most game-opening goals in NHL history.

And perhaps most impressively, Ovechkin now trails Gordie Howe by six for the all-time lead in goals with one franchise (786).

Ovechkin continues to torment Bruce Boudreau and has 10 goals in 14 games against Bruce-led teams.

Ovechkin’s goal came on his 14th shot this season. The 2022-23 season marked only the second time in Ovechkin’s career the Russian winger went without scoring in his first three games of a season.

Ovechkin’s goal song remains Shake, Rattle, and Roll.

,