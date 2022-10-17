Alex Ovechkin scores twice against Canucks, now sits 19 goals away from Gordie Howe

Alex Ovechkin finally broke out and had his biggest game of the young season against Bruce Boudreau’s Vancouver Canucks.

The Great 8 scored twice and had four points in the Capitals’ super-fun 6-4 comeback win.

The game marked Ovechkin’s 159th career multi-goal game and his 398th career multi-point game. It’s the 31st time he’s had four or more points in a game.

Ovi’s second goal of the night came after a sensational pass by Evgeny Kuznetsov. After taking a cross-ice/cross-zone pass from the Capitals captain, Kuzy returned the favor, winding up and firing a perfect slap pass onto Ovechkin’s stick.

The play was beautiful — but the celebration was not!

The goal was Ovechkin’s 782nd career goal. Ovi now sits 19 goals away from second place Gordie Howe and 112 behind record holder Wayne Gretzky. The goal also gave Ovechkin his 1,415th career point, moving him into the top 20 all time in points. WILD.

Alex Ovechkin scores to give the Capitals a 6-4 lead. With the goal, Ovechkin passed Doug Gimour (1,414) for the 20th-most points in NHL history. Ovechkin now has 782 career goals, leaving him 20 goals shy of Gordie Howe (801) for the second-most goals in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 18, 2022

Ovechkin’s apple on Conor Sheary’s goal — the Capitals’ fifth goal — also gave him his 633rd career assist.

Third goal in four games for Shears 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fmmO2cUIUV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 18, 2022

Earlier in the night, Ovechkin broke his goalless streak and scored on the power play after being left alone in his office. It was his 11th career opening minute goal per NHL PR. Only five players in history have more.

Alex Ovechkin scored 56 seconds into the first period, marking his 11th career goal in the opening minute of regulation. The only players with more: Sidney Crosby (13), Mark Messier (13), Dave Taylor (12), Phil Esposito (12) & Gordie Howe (12).#NHLStats: https://t.co/uLOvKS19u7 pic.twitter.com/einqIZuvYe — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 17, 2022

Ovechkin now has 11 goals, 12 assists, and 23 points in 14 career games against Bruce Boudreau-led teams.