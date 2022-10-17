Caps beat Canucks 6-4 in a brutal game with two Ovechkin goals

The Washington Capitals came back from behind to down the Vancouver Canucks. It was an ugly game with a happy ending.
Alex Ovechkin scored first, a power-play marker with some help off Thatcher Demko’s pads. Elias Pettersson got a softie late in the period after Darcy Kuemper’s misplay, but Lars Eller returned fire scant seconds into the second period. Bo Horvat got a rebound to tie it up again, then Curtis Lazar turned an unlikely deflection into a go-ahead goal for Vancouver. JT Miller converted a power play that might come back to bite Evgeny Kuznetsov, and the Canucks led 4-2 going into the third.
Dylan Strome got a power-play goal early in the third, then John Carlson threw a nasty shot at Demko’s short-side to tie it up with eleven minutes left. Then, Alex Ovechkin served a perfect pass to Conor Sheary for the game-winner. Alex Ovechkin added another for good measure.
Caps win.
A pair of pretty gutless cheapshots by Evgeny Kuznetsov on Kyle Burroughs. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/OsNx8gTuhT
— Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) October 18, 2022
At the Capitals-Canucks game, that's James Iha at bottom and Jimmy Chamberlain at right.
(cc @wyshynski ) pic.twitter.com/qR5u9Ay9jf
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) October 18, 2022
Smashing Pumpkins hanging out of the night
#joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/b5AE4u8nBt
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) October 17, 2022
Joe B suit of the night
This is one of those games where the incidental stuff matters more. I worry about Brown’s injury and Kuznetsov’s discipline. I like Sheary getting top-six minutes. I’m concerned for Bruce Boudreau’s job. But mostly I don’t like the Caps getting boxed out by a clearly inferior team, even if they pull it together late.
Then again, at least they didn’t lose to the Arizona Coyotes tonight.
