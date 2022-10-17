Evgeny Kuznetsov could get DoPS attention for two-handed high stick

Evgeny Kuznetsov could be getting a call from the Department of Player Safety after losing his cool in the second period of the Capitals-Canucks game Monday.

Kuznetsov two-hand slashed Kyle Burroughs high on the chest, catching the Canucks defenseman in the face.

The Capitals’ first-line center was given a two-minute minor for high-sticking.

A pair of pretty gutless cheapshots by Evgeny Kuznetsov on Kyle Burroughs. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/OsNx8gTuhT — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) October 18, 2022

After taking the puck hard to the net and being stopped by Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, Kuznetsov got knocked over by Burroughs at the far post. Burroughs then came over and shoved Kuznetsov as he was down on the ice.

Kuznetsov responded by winding up and swinging his stick at Burroughs’ chest. The blade of Kuzy’s stick caught Burroughs in the face.

Another view. That's a blatant attempt to injure a guy, should be a suspension for sure. pic.twitter.com/9LuBIIa00O — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) October 18, 2022

There aren’t a lot of excuses. Kuznetsov wasn’t going for the puck. His stick wasn’t deflected upwards by someone else. He was holding his stick with two hands and swinging it high at another player. Those are all factors the Department of Player Safety could consider.

JT Miller scored on the ensuing power play. Kuznetsov appeared to apologize to his teammates after the goal.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB