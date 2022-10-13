The start of something new: numbers for the morning after

Hello again and welcome back to the absolute insanity that you choose to subject yourself to each year. That insanity being this series of posts and Capitals hockey.
It’s the start of something new and it feels so right to be here with you. And now looking in your eyes, I feel in my heart…that this season will be a good one. Join me as we row down the many rambling rivers of a full 82-game season on the statistical gondola of truth.
The Caps kicked their 2022-23 campaign off with a not-so-hot start, dropping their Home Opener to the Boston Bruins 5-2. Let’s talk about that.
(Because I do this every year when Alex Ovechkin scores on Opening Night…)
Alex Ovechkin is projected to score 0 goals and have a plus-minus of -164 this season. 🕺
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 13, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
