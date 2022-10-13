Alex Ovechkin doesn’t drink coffee, isn’t a big breakfast guy

Alex Ovechkin is one of the most energetic, enthusiastic, and passionate hockey players in the NHL, but these qualities come without the boost that many in the DC area need to take on the day.

In a How I Wake Up article with political website Axios, Ovechkin revealed that he doesn’t drink coffee.

And he’s pretty adamant about it.

“I don’t drink coffee,” Ovechkin said. “I don’t like coffee.”

That doesn’t mean that Ovechkin won’t support others’ coffee habits though. In September 2021, Ovechkin was filmed by his wife Nastya going inside to pick up her coffee — though please notice, he only came back with one cup.

While Ovechkin doesn’t get caffeine via coffee, he does get it in other ways. Ovechkin is one of the rare athletes that drinks soda during games.

“I’m always drinking soda on the bench,” Ovechkin said in a AMA with Fanatics. “Coke.”

Coca-Cola, which is now the exclusive soft drink partner at Capital One Arena, is a longtime sponsor of Ovechkin’s and it’s a natural partnership — just like Ovi’s lifestyle agreement with Nike.

Ovechkin is such a Coca-Cola fanatic he has multiple Coke vending machines in his house. It’s a topic we’ve written about a lot over the years.

Suffice to say, if Ovi ever does begin drinking coffee, it’ll be because he picked up the wrong type of Coke can.

In the Axios article, Ovechkin also revealed that he sleeps nine hours a day (plus a nap) and that “I’m not a big breakfast guy.” When he does partake in the most important meal of the day, he goes heavy carb. “[What] we have at the rink, I try to eat it. Eggs, pancakes, waffles.”

