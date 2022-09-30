Alex Ovechkin will make preseason debut against Detroit Red Wings

The Washington Capitals will play their third game of the preseason on Friday in Detroit and several of the team’s biggest stars will get a jersey.

Caps captain Alex Ovechkin will make his preseason debut against the Red Wings. Joining him making their debuts include TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, John Carlson, and new number one goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Other notable veteran names on the roster include Dylan Strome, Lars Eller, Garnet Hathaway, Nick Jensen, and Erik Gustafsson. Meanwhile, it looks likely that Aliaksei Protas and Joe Snively will play in another game after already taking part in the previous two. Protas seems to be getting an extended look after putting in a lot of work on his skating and overall strength over the summer.

Prospects Vincent Iorio and Hendrix Lapierre also made the journey as they jump back into the main group. Both played in the team’s first game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Kuemper is lined up to get his first live-action as a member of the Caps since signing his big deal with the club in July. Charlie Lindgren will back him up after stopping 13-of-13 shots sent his way by the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Former Capital Jakub Vrana will not play for the Red Wings tonight.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB