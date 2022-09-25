No, Kevin Weekes never reported that the Capitals were one of Patrick Kane’s preferred trade destinations

Patrick Kane is one of the more intriguing trade targets this season as he has just one year left on his contract and the Chicago Blackhawks are effectively tanking.

On Saturday, the Twitter account @OilerAnalytics transcribed some quotes from a radio appearance by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes.

Weekes named the Capitals as one of the top three teams he’d like to be traded to.

Kevin Weekes on ESPN radio: “Patrick Kane has stated several times that he does not want to be a Leaf, and that he wants to go to a team that he feels actually has a chance at the Stanley Cup.” “Oilers, Rangers, and Caps are the top 3 teams on Kane’s list.” — DNL (@OilerAnalytics) September 24, 2022

A Northern Virginia fan blog picked up the news and now some of Caps Twitter is debating the merits of trading for Kane.

The problem is the tweet was (kinda obviously) fake and Weekes didn’t report this.

“I never said any of that actually!!” Weekes said to RMNB addressing the rumor.

He added that while he has championed the Rangers as a good fit for Kane in the past, he has never given “any trade list nor anything of that sort”.

So, just to be clear, the Caps are not looking to trade for or are in the running for the other problematic Kane. So we can stop talking about it now.

It’s just an Internet troll doing troll things. Be careful who you retweet and follow!

Headline photo courtesy of @88PKane/Twitter