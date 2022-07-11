Capitals become rumored possible destination for Evander Kane after Oilers give agent permission to talk to other teams

Content warning: this story mentions sexual assault and domestic violence.

Evander Kane scored 13 goals for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 playoffs, tying eventual Cup-winner Nathan MacKinnon for the most in the postseason. Now, after completing a one-year incentive-laden deal with the Oilers, Kane is looking to cash in on his big year.

And the Washington Capitals have become a rumored destination for him…once again.

Via ESPN’s Kevin Weekes:

The #BattleOfAlberta w @NHLFlames and @EdmontonOilers is among the best in sports…but thinking out loud ; If Kane doesn’t re-sign with the Oil, does he go down Highway 2 🛣 and sign with the @NHLFlames ? Or, to D.C w @Capitals ? @espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 11, 2022

Oilers general manager Ken Holland has permitted the winger to test the free agency waters before things officially open up leaguewide on Wednesday.

In a text to The Associated Press, Kane’s agent, Daniel Milstein, wrote that the two are opening talks with other teams while also continuing negotiations with the Oilers. Kane wants a long-term contract worth over $40 million and the Oilers don’t seem too keen on that.

This is true. 4×4.5 is what the Oilers offered. Guys in the room, specifically the most important ones want him back. Oilers don’t get nearly as far in the post season without Kane. Even the biggest bargain hunters would know 4.5 is low. https://t.co/es44qRY1CJ — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) July 11, 2022

Now, where do the Capitals come in? In June, Match TV’s Pavel Lysenkov reported in a feature story he wrote about Kane’s season that Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin called Kane personally to pitch him on signing with Washington around the time he was reinstated by the NHL.

The following Lysenkov passage was translated into English by Elizabeth Winters:

Alex Ovechkin wanted Evander Kane to join the Capitals. In January 2022, Kane, 30, became a UFA and was considering offers from other teams. Washington was interested in strengthening its first two lines and Ovechkin called Kane to extend an invitation. In that case, the Capitals could have used a line Ovi-Kuzya-Kane in the playoffs.

The Capitals are likely interested in a top-six scoring winger due to the long-term nature of Tom Wilson’s knee injury and TJ Oshie’s recent durability issues.

Legal and personal issues have followed Kane everywhere he’s been during his career. Most seriously, he has faced allegations of sexual assault, domestic violence, and assault. He has been suspended for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card and abusing on-ice officials. He’s also been accused of betting on his own NHL games, but the NHL later cleared him of wrongdoing.

Kane’s ex-wife Anna recently released a lengthy and descriptive account of some of the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Kane on June 14th, 2021. She also alleges that there are other unnamed and private victims of Kane out there.