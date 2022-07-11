Washington Capitals free-agency preview: First-line right wing

As of noon on Wednesday, July 13, a bunch of hockey dudes will become unrestricted free agents in need of new deals. The Washington Capitals have some specific needs that must be met, and together we are going to figure out how best to do it.

In this edition: a top-line right wing.

But first, recall if you will our data-driven analysis of the Capitals needs, based on position, and measured by your bad vibes. Here’s the Capitals lineup, color-coded based on how worried we are — and therefore perhaps how interested the front office should be in shoring up that position.

So. Right wing.

Tom Wilson will be out until midseason as he recovers from ACL surgery, which means the Capitals will need some help with top-end scoring for at least part of the season. This would be a difficult spot to fill, as the amount of LTIR relief remains uncertain, but we know that supporting Ovechkin is one of the team’s top priorities.

So here are some free-agency options for a top-line right wing:

David Perron . I think of Perron more as a defensive forward, and an underrated one at that. I think he’d be a very interesting complement to Ovechkin and Kuznetsov.

Projected: 3 years, $6.1 million.

. I think of Perron more as a defensive forward, and an underrated one at that. I think he’d be a very interesting complement to Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. Projected: 3 years, $6.1 million. Rickard Rakell . I loved him in Anaheim and hated him in Pittsburgh. Just shy of thirty, he does everything you could want from the twenty-goal tier of forwards.

Projected: 7 years, $6.2 million.

. I loved him in Anaheim and hated him in Pittsburgh. Just shy of thirty, he does everything you could want from the twenty-goal tier of forwards. Projected: 7 years, $6.2 million. Reilly Smith . Late of the Knights, his go-to-the-crease style has kept him around a twenty-goal pace.

Projected: 5 years, $6.3 million.

. Late of the Knights, his go-to-the-crease style has kept him around a twenty-goal pace. Projected: 5 years, $6.3 million. Nino Niederreiter . A stretch for the top line, but he’s a “play-driving winger that [Chris thinks] could pair very well with Connor McMichael as he’s excellent on both sides of the puck.”

Projected: 7 years, $5.7 million.

. A stretch for the top line, but he’s a “play-driving winger that [Chris thinks] could pair very well with Connor McMichael as he’s excellent on both sides of the puck.” Projected: 7 years, $5.7 million. Phil Kessel. He’s 34 and a major liability on defense, but he’s so much fun.

Projected: 1 year, $1.9 million.

Super unlikely, but here are two tantalizing RFAs:

Jesper Bratt . He’s restricted, so the Devils more or less own his future, except contract talks have reportedly stalled. The Devils’ moves at the draft suggest they’re planning for a few years out. Still, I think they’d be foolish to part with a very, very special player like Bratt.

Projected: 4 years, $5.6 million.

. He’s restricted, so the Devils more or less own his future, except contract talks have reportedly stalled. The Devils’ moves at the draft suggest they’re planning for a few years out. Still, I think they’d be foolish to part with a very, very special player like Bratt. Projected: 4 years, $5.6 million. Jesse Puljujarvi. Another “why would they move this guy, but oh well, if they are…” player. Edmonton seem dead-set on screwing this up, so the Caps should help them out. Projected: 4 years, $4.1 million.

Who do you like? Who did we miss?

Salary projections from Evolving-Hockey. Please consider joining us as subscribers.