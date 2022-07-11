Washington Capitals free-agency preview: First-line right wing

As of noon on Wednesday, July 13, a bunch of hockey dudes will become unrestricted free agents in need of new deals. The Washington Capitals have some specific needs that must be met, and together we are going to figure out how best to do it.
In this edition: a top-line right wing.
But first, recall if you will our data-driven analysis of the Capitals needs, based on position, and measured by your bad vibes. Here’s the Capitals lineup, color-coded based on how worried we are — and therefore perhaps how interested the front office should be in shoring up that position.
So. Right wing.
Tom Wilson will be out until midseason as he recovers from ACL surgery, which means the Capitals will need some help with top-end scoring for at least part of the season. This would be a difficult spot to fill, as the amount of LTIR relief remains uncertain, but we know that supporting Ovechkin is one of the team’s top priorities.
So here are some free-agency options for a top-line right wing:
Super unlikely, but here are two tantalizing RFAs:
Who do you like? Who did we miss?
