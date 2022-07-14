The best and worst deals of NHL free agency, FINALLY given their accurate grades

We’re less than one day into NHL free agency, but already there’s been a lot of action. The Cup contenders are reloading while the tanking teams stay quiet. The Metropolitan division has seemed particularly active, especially the Philadelphia Flyers front office, who may be experiencing a dissociative episode.

But what are we, the fans, to think of these deals? Don’t fret your pretty little head, as I have done all the thinking for you. Here now, ranked worst to best, are the correct grades for all the big free-agent deals that I care about.

Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars

Four years, $4.5 million

The makeup of Mason Marchment’s moil merits many millions more than this measly amount. He effortlessly opened up games for the Panthers all season, making him a vital but easily overlooked part of that team’s success. The “overlooked” is the key part, as Marchment’s deal with Dallas doesn’t come close to reflecting his value.

Grade: F

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Eight years, $6.25 million

The Lightning continue to ink some of the worst contracts in professional sports. While Cirelli doesn’t have a scorer’s touch, he’s a genuinely elite defensive forward. And yet the 24-year-old has just given all of his peak years and then some to a single team. Huge mistake.

Grade: D+

Darcy Kuemper, Washington Capitals

Five years, $5.3 million

The Cup-winning goalie has delivered well above average performances in Colorado and Arizona, plus he’s the Cup-winning goaltender. But because his playoff performance was spotty as he suffered an eye injury, Kuemper ended up pulling down a deal worth about a million and one year less than he deserved.

Grade: C

Ben Chiarot, Detroit Red Wings

Four years, $4.75 million

Chiarot has some offensive talent but it doesn’t offset his defensive shortcomings. That he was able to overcome this adversity in signing a big, long deal with the resurgent Red Wings is a huge victory for the player.

Grade: B

Nicolas Deslauriers, Philadelphia Flyers

Four years, $2 million

Some people think Deslauriers is a one-dimensional tough guy who will never score double-digit goals again, but all that analysis overlooks his ability to earn eight million dollars over the next four years on a team that is totally lost in the woods.

Grade: A-

Erik Gudbransson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Four years, $4 million

A defender with the unfortunate quality of being bad at defense, Gudbransson has persevered, pulling down a stunning amount of money and term for a player of his caliber. We should be raising him on our shoulders and cheering his name, as Erik Gudbransson has signed the best deal of free agency.

Grade: A+

Now some people might think these grades are wrong. Some people might think that the deals I called good are actually bad and the deals I called bad are actually good. And maybe sometimes I think the same way, but then I realize that I am automatically assuming the perspective of management instead of labor. And then I say, oh, wow, that’s a decision I didn’t even know I made.