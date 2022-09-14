Photos: Darcy Kuemper shows off new Screaming Eagle-themed mask and Capitals colored pads

Darcy Kuemper had his first mask design as a member of the Washington Capitals revealed by designer Dave Gunnarsson a couple of weeks ago. Since then, DC’s new number one netminder took the ice for the first time rocking not only the mask but also his pad setup for 2022-23.

The Capitals released up-close photos of the mask and his pads on Tuesday.

“It’s all matte which is cool, I’ve had a few that are shiny and a few that are matte but I really like this look,” Kuemper told the Capitals’ Taryn Bray. “We got the eagle on top, the Capitals written on the side, and all the colors go really well together.”

The eagle that Kuemper refers to is the famous Screaming Eagle which comes from the team’s uniforms in the mid-90s as well as their first Reverse Retro jersey. It is rumored that it will be returning once again this season for the second Reverse Retro design.

He is here and he is _________ pic.twitter.com/aGBnda5xA3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 12, 2022

“The back I personalized it a little bit,” Kuemper said. “I have the shield of Saskatchewan which is my home province, the ‘for those I love’ that’s who I play for, and then I have the cancer ribbon for my uncle and a buddy with their initials on there.”

Kuemper’s new pads feature a zigzagging design reminiscent of the Capitals’ alternate Weagle logo. He’ll get the chance to debut all of his new gear for the first time in real action on October 12 in the team’s Home Opener against the Boston Bruins.

Headline photo courtesy of @capitals/Instagram