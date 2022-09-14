Capitals’ Rookie Camp roster highlighted by Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio

The Washington Capitals will officially return to the ice for Rookie Camp on Friday before giving way to veterans next week.

The Caps will hold Rookie Camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex from September 16 through September 19. The 18-player roster is highlighted by 2020 first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre, who is entering his first full professional season in the Caps’ organization.

Rookie Camp kicks off this Friday at @MedStarIceplex! Here's a look at who'll be attending. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge. More Info: https://t.co/8wsQAp5C4X pic.twitter.com/eO3MUQWmgo — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 14, 2022

Lapierre made the Capitals out of Training Camp last season and scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game. A month later, he was returned to junior where he finished the season.

“My strength is my number one priority,” Lapierre said over the summer. “Being big and able to play 82 games against men every other night. I think for me is that my biggest concern.”

Lapierre put on several pounds of muscle over the offseason. He arrived back in DC in early August and has been working out in the mornings with John Carlson.

“He’s dominated the league for a couple years but he’s still working very hard,” Lapierre said. “For me as a young guy coming in, it’s very motivating to see and it just gets me more hungry.”

Alexander Suzdalev, who will play with likely 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard in Regina, and Lapierre’s bestie, defenseman Vincent Iorio, will also join the prospects out on the ice.

Several undrafted and free agent players are set to participate in camp as well including Peter Laviolette’s son, Peter Laviolette III. The 24-year-old, Lavy Jr., scored one of the nicest goals of the Development Camp scrimmage in July.

~ the Laviolette (Jr) special ~ AGAIN Tied 2-2 pic.twitter.com/zfUK8ANVXr — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) July 15, 2022

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Announce 2022 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule All on-ice sessions at MedStar Capitals Iceplex are open to the public ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host a 2022 Rookie Camp from Sept. 16-19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The rookie camp will feature Capitals prospects who are under contract and recent Capitals’ draft picks who have not been signed yet. In addition, several undrafted and free agent amateur players will be in attendance. The Washington Capitals’ 2022 Rookie Camp Guide can be found here. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge. A total of 18 players (11 forwards, five defensemen, two goaltenders) are scheduled to take part in this year’s rookie camp, including 12 Caps draft picks. During the 2021-22 regular season, Capitals’ rookies scored a combined 32 goals and recorded 65 points, which ranked tied for fifth and 11th in the NHL, respectively. The Capitals will officially open their 2022 Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. Additional information on media availability and in-person access will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 21 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date. CAPITALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE Thursday, Sept. 15

Players physicals/testing – no media availability Friday, Sept. 16

12:30 p.m.: Goalies on ice (Capitals rink)\

12:45 – 2 p.m.: All players on ice (Capitals rink)

Post-practice: Media availability Saturday, Sept. 17

9 a.m.: Goalies on ice (Capitals rink)

9:15 – 10:30 a.m.: All players on ice (Capitals rink)

Post-practice: Media availability Sunday, Sept. 18

9 – 9:30 a.m.: On-Ice Testing (Capitals rink)

9:45 – 10:30 a.m.: All players on ice (Capitals rink)

Post-practice: Media availability Monday, Sept. 19

12:30 p.m.: Goalies on ice (Capitals rink)

12:45 – 2 p.m.: All players on ice (Capitals rink)

Post-practice: Media availability Wednesday, Sept. 21

NHL players physicals/testing- no media availability Thursday, Sept. 22

2022 Caps Media Day, MedStar Capitals Iceplex *All practice times and media availability sessions are approximate and subject to change.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB