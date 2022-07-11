Home / News / There will be two Peter Laviolettes at Capitals Development Camp

By Ian Oland

July 11, 2022 3:45 pm

When the Washington Capitals released their Development Camp roster on Monday, there was one name that stood out beyond the rest.

Some of the immediate thoughts that popped into my brain were:

– Is Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette suiting up and participating in his own Development Camp? Is giving him a number really necessary??
– Wait, is there a prospect who is unrelated, but has the same EXACT name as the coach?
– Maybe they are related?

Lo and behold (after some googling because the Capitals did not put this information in their Development Camp preview), Peter Laviolette is Peter Laviolette’s 24-year-old son, who I will now be referring to as Lavy Jr. for the rest of this article.

Photo: @CharlieMcManus9/Twitter

Lavy Jr., a forward, played college hockey for Division III Plymouth State University. During his fifth season with the team, he was nearly a point-per-game player after tallying 26 points in 27 games.

According to his Plymouth State bio, Lavy Jr is currently a graduate student who majored in Sports Management (UG) / Business Administration (GR). His hometown is listed as Longboat Key, which is where the family has a beach home.

Laviolette Sr., whose dad was also named Peter Laviolette, has three children: Peter, Jack, and Elisabeth.

