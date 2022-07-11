There will be two Peter Laviolettes at Capitals Development Camp

When the Washington Capitals released their Development Camp roster on Monday, there was one name that stood out beyond the rest.
#81 Peter Laviolette
— RMNB (@rmnb) July 11, 2022
Some of the immediate thoughts that popped into my brain were:
– Is Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette suiting up and participating in his own Development Camp? Is giving him a number really necessary??
– Wait, is there a prospect who is unrelated, but has the same EXACT name as the coach?
– Maybe they are related?
Lo and behold (after some googling because the Capitals did not put this information in their Development Camp preview), Peter Laviolette is Peter Laviolette’s 24-year-old son, who I will now be referring to as Lavy Jr. for the rest of this article.
Photo: @CharlieMcManus9/Twitter
Lavy Jr., a forward, played college hockey for Division III Plymouth State University. During his fifth season with the team, he was nearly a point-per-game player after tallying 26 points in 27 games.
According to his Plymouth State bio, Lavy Jr is currently a graduate student who majored in Sports Management (UG) / Business Administration (GR). His hometown is listed as Longboat Key, which is where the family has a beach home.
Laviolette Sr., whose dad was also named Peter Laviolette, has three children: Peter, Jack, and Elisabeth.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On