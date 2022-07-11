Capitals announce 2022 Development Camp roster and schedule

Washington Capitals Development Camp is back for the first time in three years.

The first session begins this afternoon at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and the week concludes with a scrimmage at Capital One Arena on Friday. The scrimmage and the skates are all free and open to the public.

But WHO is participating?

Capitals 2022 Development Camp roster

Signed and unsigned Capitals draft picks, top prospects, and undrafted and free-agent amateur players will take the ice. Notable players participating include 2020 first-rounder Hendrix Lapierre, 2022 first-rounder Ivan Miroshnichenko, and defenseman Vincent Iorio – the team’s first selection in the 2021 Draft (second round).

The Capitals have some profiles and stats on each player in this Development Camp PDF.

* Asterisks denote players that are signed to the Capitals currently as of July 11, 2022.

FORWARDS

15 Grant Cruikshank | LW | Free Agent | Minnesota (NCAA)

53 Ethen Frank | RW | Free Agent | West. Michigan (NCAA) & Hershey (AHL)

65 Haakon Hanelt | C | 2021 Draft, 5th rd | Gatineau (QMJHL)

84 Ryan Hofer | LW | 2022 Draft, 6th rd | Everett (WHL)

72 Justin Hryckowian | C | Free Agent | Northeastern (NCAA)

55 Bear Hughes | C | 2020 Draft, 5th rd | Spokane (WHL)

95 Jake Karabela | C | 2022 Draft, 5th rd | Guelph (OHL)

29 Hendrix Lapierre* | C | 2020 Draft, 1st rd | Acadie–Bathurst (QMJHL) & WSH (NHL)

81 Peter Laviolette | C | Free Agent | Plymouth State (NCAA)

56 Oskar Magnusson | C |2020 Draft, 7th rd | AIK (SWE-2)

10 Ivan Miroshnichenko | LW | 2022 Draft, 1st rd | Omsk Krylia (RUS-2)

75 Julian Napravnik | LW | Free Agent | Minnesota State (NCAA) & Hershey (AHL)

86 Jaxon Nelson | C | Free Agent | Minnesota (NCAA)

85 Ludwig Persson | LW | 2022 Draft, 3rd rd | Frolunda Jr. (SWE-JR.)

58 Henrik Rybinski* | RW | Seattle (WHL)

96 David Silye | RW | Free Agent | Minnesota State (NCAA)

16 Alexander Suzdalev | LW | 2022 Draft, 3rd rd | HV71 Jr. (SWE-JR.)

82 Camden Thiesing | RW | Nashville, TN | Free Agent | Ohio State (NCAA)

83 Nicholas Zabaneh | C | Free Agent | Boston University (NCAA)

DEFENSEMEN

98 Linden Alger | Free Agent | UMass (NCAA)

17 Ryan Chesley | 2022 Draft, 2nd rd | USA U-18 (NTDP)

66 Ethan Frisch | Free Agent | North Dakota (NCAA)

93 David Gucciardi | 2022 Draft, 7th rd | Michigan State (NCAA)

61 Martin Has | 2019 Draft, 5th rd | Shawinigan (QMJHL)

38 Vincent Iorio* | 2021 Draft, 2nd rd | Brandon (WHL)

34 Brent Johnson | 2021 Draft, 3rd rd | North Dakota (NCAA)

51 Dru Krebs | 2021 Draft, 6th rd | Medicine Hat (WHL)

48 Joaquim Lemay | 2021 Draft, 4th rd | Lincoln (USHL)

50 Benton Maass | 2017 Draft, 6th rd | Minnesota State (NCAA) & Hershey (AHL)

87 Simon Motew | Free Agent | Kitchener (OHL)

76 Ryan Siedem | Free Agent | Harvard (NCAA)

GOALIES

80 Garin Bjorklund* | 2020 Draft, 6th rd | Medicine Hat (WHL)

79 Chase Clark | 2021 Draft, 6th rd | Tri-City Storm (USHL) & Muskegon (USHL)

78 Mitchell Gibson | 2018 Draft, 4th rd | Harvard (NCAA)

35 Clay Stevenson* | Dartmouth (NCAA)

For those who are more visual, here is the roster in graphic form.

Get yourself ready for #CapsDevCamp! Beginning today through July 15 at @MedStarIceplex, all on-ice sessions are free and open to the public. For full schedule visit https://t.co/JNjEWEa563 pic.twitter.com/BrLXPTZ5kn — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 11, 2022

Schedule

Capitals players will first hit the ice at 3:15 pm on Monday for skating development while Tuesday will include individual skill development in the afternoon. There will be on-ice testing and a 3-on-3 tournament on Wednesday before the Caps’ kids get a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Thursday includes more skill development and Friday concludes with the big scrimmage at Cap One. A busy week!

Monday, July 11

3:15 – 4:30 p.m. Skating Development (Caps rink)

4:30 p.m. Media availability

Tuesday, July 12

9:15 – 10:00 a.m. Goalies & Defensemen on ice (Caps rink); Forwards (Public rink)

11:30 a.m. Media availability

3:15 – 4:00 p.m. Individual Skill Development (Caps rink); Transition & Speed (Public rink) – Split Groups

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Individual Skill Development (Caps rink); Transition & Speed (Public rink) – Swap Groups

Wednesday, July 13

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Goalies on ice (Public rink)

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. On-Ice Testing (Capitals rink)

10:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. 3-on-3 tournament (Capitals rink)

12:45 p.m. Media availability

5:30 p.m. Tour: National Museum of African American History and Culture

Thursday, July 14

10:15 – 11 a.m. Goalies & Defensemen on ice (Caps rink); Forwards (Public rink)

11 a.m. Media availability

3:15 – 4:45 p.m. Individual Skill/Goalie Development (Caps rink); Positional Skating & Video (Public rink)

Friday, July 15

9:45 – 10:15 a.m. Goalies & Defensemen on ice (Caps rink); Forwards (Public rink)

7:00 p.m. Scrimmage at Capital One Arena Postgame Media availability

The Capitals note that all practice times and media availability sessions are approximate and subject to change.

The week-long camp is designed to help prospects improve their game and give the team an opportunity to evaluate their overall talent and skill level.