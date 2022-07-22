Hendrix Lapierre and Vinny Iorio continued their bromance at this year’s Development Camp

In what came as a shock to absolutely no one, Capitals prospects Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio progressed their bromance further during the team’s recent Development Camp.

The two young Canadians roomed with one another during the week and got up to some of their usual hijinks.

“Vinny is actually my roommate this week,” Hendrix told the media after the first day of camp. “It’s pretty funny. We joke a lot in the room. We like to do the same things pretty much: watch golf on TV and stuff like that. We clicked last year. He’s very fun. A good guy, a harder worker too. So he’s fun to be around. I know he’s not going to distract me in a negative way.”

Iorio was next up after Day Two of camp. He immediately smiled and his face brightened when Lapierre’s name was brought up.

“I don’t know, he’s a really funny guy, I’m a funny guy,” Vinny answered when asked why the two have clicked. “We both have our differences. We’ve clicked ever since last year. He’s a really good guy, I can’t tell you why. We just have a really good time together and he’s a great guy.”

One of the reasons the two have bonded is their desire to make sure they take good care of themselves health-wise. Lapierre spoke at last year’s Rookie Camp about the importance of nutrition and sleep and it appears Iorio has followed the same path.

“Making sure that we both recover well, that’s one thing that he really preaches and what I also preach,” Iorio continued. “It’s kinda like a competition between the two, who can recover more and who can be the better person the next day.”

After last year’s Training Camp, Iorio went back to the WHL and played a full season with the Brandon Wheat Kings. Lapierre’s journey was a little different as he made the Capitals out of camp and went on to play in six NHL games before being returned to the QMJHL.

“Tons, tons” Iorio responded when asked how much the two kept in touch after they parted ways. “I was very happy when he was here and he scored the goal and he was sticking around. I was texting him all the time, how’s it going, this and that. When he spent time at Acadie-Bathurst just keeping tabs with him. It was really good, it was awesome.”

The Capitals held a three-on-three tournament at this year’s iteration of Development Camp, complete with four team captains who had to choose their peers fantasy draft style. Lapierre was one of the captains and his first pick…Vinny Iorio. Both were mic’d up for the activities.

The video features the two then picking the rest of their team, naming it the ‘CanadaMeriEuros’, comparing themselves to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, and doing golf commentary on the final game.

The two wrapped up the week on opposite sides of the final scrimmage. Lapierre’s red team won the game and he was one of only two players with multiple points.

