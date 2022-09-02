Capitals home jersey voted third worst in the NHL

Friday, we got some more data via Hockey Twitter that says the Washington Capitals may be in need of a bit of a brand refresh. JFresh, advanced analytics writer and visualization guru, posted a poll with the objective being to grade every NHL team’s home jersey.

The results of that poll match up with the results from his previous poll regarding team logos. The Caps’ current home jersey finished third worst in the entire league. Oof.

Here are the results of the 2022 NHL Home Uniform Survey ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dri8MExZjX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 2, 2022

The Caps have sported their red home jerseys featuring white and blue striping, Weagle shoulder patches, and the wordmark logo since the 2007-08 season. The jersey design finished third last out of 32 teams just as their logo did in July, “bested” only by the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

#30: Washington Capitals – 4.5/10 One of the only 2007 Rbk Edge rebrands to survive, this one hasn't aged very well. pic.twitter.com/n0I7xbhLam — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 2, 2022

This is your reminder and perhaps a reminder to the Caps brass that their Screaming Eagle based Reverse Retro jersey was massively successful in terms of sales. The jersey was also voted fifth-best in the league by players in the NHLPA’s yearly survey.

Decision makers appear to still be fans of the ‘Screagle’ as the Reverse Retro program is returning this season and the classic logo is as well, if a recent rumor proves true. That version of the jersey is expected to be black, feature the Screagle centrally, and have powder blue lettering. The design combines colors from the team’s black Capitol Dome jersey and the Screagle home and aways from the mid-90s.

Finishing in the top five of the poll were the Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Seattle Kraken.

#1: Calgary Flames – 7.6/10 The Flames' return to their Cup look and a simple red-and-gold design has them as the surprise winner of the NHL home uniform survey. pic.twitter.com/tKTIDOnNfj — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 2, 2022

Three of those teams recently went back to wearing classic designs from their past. The Habs unis have been classic for over 100 years. The one outlier is the Kraken who undoubtedly hit home run after home run in the design department.

So, it’s clear hockey fans currently prefer teams reaching back into history and coming out with modern takes on throwback designs. The 90s are also back “in” general fashion around the world and it doesn’t get more 90s Capitals than that Screaming Eagle.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB