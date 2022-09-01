Oshies announce they’re having a fourth child

The Oshie family is getting even bigger. On Thursday, Lauren Oshie announced she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

“Can’t exactly hide it anymore….. SURPRISE! 💕💕Baby Oshie #4 coming January,” Lauren wrote on Instagram.

The family revealed the gender, a girl, by allowing Lyla, the couple’s oldest daughter, to read what appears to be the test results.

The baby will be the Oshie’s third daughter. The couple already has Lyla, Leni, and Campbell.

Congratulations to the Oshie fam! What wonderful news.

Headline photo courtesy of @lauren.oshie/IG