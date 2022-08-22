Nicklas Backstrom says he does not talk politics with Alex Ovechkin, calls Russia’s war in Ukraine ‘terrible’

In any line of work, when you’re part of a big team, many workers choose to focus on what unites a group instead of what could potentially divide it to be as productive and happy as possible. This also seems to be the case inside the locker room of the Washington Capitals.

While speaking with Expressen’s Magnus Nyström, Nicklas Backstrom was asked about Russia’s war in Ukraine and if it’s had an effect on his relationship with Alex Ovechkin.

Backstrom says they avoid the topic altogether.

“Me and Ovi have decided that in our relationship we do not talk about politics and what is happening in Ukraine at all,” Backstrom said to Expressen and as translated by RMNB’s Magnus Cadelin. “It’s the same in the dressing room. Nobody talks about that.”

But Backstrom was not shy to express his opinion about the war in general.

“It is really terrible what is going on,” Backstrom said. “Children, adults, innocents who suffer. It’s terrible. I feel bad when I see the TV footage from Ukraine.”

Ovechkin became a controversial figure in late February when Russia entered Ukraine and he received pushback from sponsors. CCM stopped using Ovechkin and other Russian NHL’ers in promotion of their products while MassMutual axed airing its popular We Are Duo commercial featuring Ovechkin, Backstrom, and Nastya Ovechkina.

Long friendly with Vladimir Putin, Ovechkin has dabbled in Russian politics throughout his career though it’s unclear why and if it’s done due to self-preservation. In 2014, Ovechkin posted a photo labeled “Save Children From Fascism” when Russia annexed Crimea. Three years later, Ovechkin participated in a propaganda website called Putin Team (website here), which Kremlin sources said later was not Ovechkin’s creation.

During a February press conference with Capitals’ media, Ovechkin said he wanted “no more war” and hoped Russia’s conflict with Ukraine would end soon.

Meanwhile, in Backstrom’s home country of Sweden, the country responded to the war by sanctioning Russia and applying for NATO membership.

Backstrom and Ovechkin have played 15 seasons together in Washington. The two have formed a close bond as the two cornerstones of the franchise during that time, winning their first Stanley Cup together in 2018. Backstrom was the first player Ovechkin handed the Cup to in the celebration after the final horn.

The veteran Swedish pivot also mentioned in the interview that he invited Ovechkin to his wedding in late July, but the Capitals captain could not attend.

Both legendary forwards signed recent contract extensions with the team that will keep them in DC through at least the 2024-25 campaign.