Report: Nazem Kadri signs long-term deal with Calgary Flames after long wait in free agency

One of the biggest unrestricted free agents of the summer is finally off of the market. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that reigning Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is signing with the Calgary Flames.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the deal is believed to be for seven years and will hold an average annual value of $7 million.

The signing adds another absolutely wild chapter to what has been an insane offseason for the Flames.

Kadri arrives in Calgary after a 178-game stint with the Colorado Avalanche that saw him record 155 points and win the first Stanley Cup of his career. The 31-year-old center leaves Denver after his best-ever, point-producing season in the NHL that saw him put up 87 points (28g, 59a) in just 71 regular season games.

The Ontario native continued that scoring success into this past year’s playoffs, notching 15 clutch points (7g, 8a) en route to hoisting Lord Stanley. Most notably, he returned from mid-postseason thumb surgery to roof the overtime winner in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final for the Avs.

To make room for Kadri, Friedman reports the Flames have offloaded center Sean Monahan, who is due $6.375 million for the 2022-23 season, to the Montreal Canadiens. Monahan has struggled with consistency and injuries since tallying 82 points for Calgary in 2018-19.

That move will be just another in a massive overhaul the Flames franchise has undergone this summer. First, they lost Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency despite offering him way more money, and then were forced to deal their other star forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers after the restricted free agent Tkachuk made it known that he would not re-sign with the Alberta based franchise.

The main return for Tkachuk from Florida included star forward Jonathan Huberdeau and top-four defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Huberdeau promptly signed an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with the team.

What a whirlwind of an offseason for Flames fans.