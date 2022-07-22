Matthew Tkachuk traded to Florida Panthers in huge blockbuster deal

We learned earlier this week that Matthew Tkachuk had informed the Calgary Flames he would not be re-signing with them and that a trade was imminent. Well, that trade has happened.

He’s headed to Florida and the return is massive. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was first on the news.

WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE! The #Flames have acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a conditional 2025 first-round pick from the Florida Panthers! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 23, 2022

Tkachuk goes to the Panthers and he has immediately signed an eight-year extension worth $76 million. He joins his brother Brady in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division. No question about it, he’s a superstar talent.

Matthew Tkachuk (traded to the panthers) is one of the strongest players in the league, creating and finishing offence at 5v5 and 5v4, as well as suppressing chances against. pic.twitter.com/iEIBOcxrZj — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2022

To get a player of that caliber you have to give up a whole lot and the Panthers sure did. Highlighting that return is Jonathan Huberdeau who is coming off of a 115-point career year. Huberdeau is a free agent after this upcoming season.

Jonathan Huberdeau (in return to Calgary) is a great playmaker and draws penalties well but it's otherwise ordinary (or worse). pic.twitter.com/qd1ii9hU58 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2022

MacKenzie Weegar is nothing to sneeze at either as he is a very solid top-four defenseman who skated the second-most minutes on a Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida team. He is also a free agent after this upcoming season.

Mackenzie Weegar (also to Calgary) is a good play-driving defender. pic.twitter.com/8Zn4iOhuto — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2022

Cole Schwindt is a third-round selection from 2019 that has played in three career NHL games. The first-round pick comes in 2025 from a team that expects to still be in contention for a Stanley Cup at that time.

Wow.

So, the Panthers sacrificed some of their “now” for a superstar that will be part of their now and future. Good deal?