Home / News / Matthew Tkachuk traded to Florida Panthers in huge blockbuster deal

Matthew Tkachuk traded to Florida Panthers in huge blockbuster deal

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

July 22, 2022 11:31 pm

We learned earlier this week that Matthew Tkachuk had informed the Calgary Flames he would not be re-signing with them and that a trade was imminent. Well, that trade has happened.

He’s headed to Florida and the return is massive. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was first on the news.

Tkachuk goes to the Panthers and he has immediately signed an eight-year extension worth $76 million. He joins his brother Brady in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division. No question about it, he’s a superstar talent.

To get a player of that caliber you have to give up a whole lot and the Panthers sure did. Highlighting that return is Jonathan Huberdeau who is coming off of a 115-point career year. Huberdeau is a free agent after this upcoming season.

MacKenzie Weegar is nothing to sneeze at either as he is a very solid top-four defenseman who skated the second-most minutes on a Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida team. He is also a free agent after this upcoming season.

Cole Schwindt is a third-round selection from 2019 that has played in three career NHL games. The first-round pick comes in 2025 from a team that expects to still be in contention for a Stanley Cup at that time.

Wow.

So, the Panthers sacrificed some of their “now” for a superstar that will be part of their now and future. Good deal?

, , , , ,