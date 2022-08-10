Hershey Bears announce promotion schedule for 2022-23 season, date for Teddy Bear Toss Game

The Hershey Bears released their promotion schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The team’s season opener will be held at Giant Center on Saturday, October 15. The first 8,000 fans will receive magnet schedules for the upcoming season. The Bears will also hold an Opening Night Red Carpet Event out front of Giant Center.

The Bears’ wildly popular Teddy Bear Toss Night, nicknamed Sweet Cuddly Mayhem after Zack Fisch’s famous call, returns on Sunday, January 29 at 3 PM against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Last year, Bears fans broke their own world record from 2019 by heaving 52,341 stuffed animals onto the ice. Nearly five bears per person were thrown onto the ice by the capacity crowd of 10,514.

Recently retired Chris Bourque will have his number 17 retired by Hershey two weeks prior on January 14th, 2023. The team will wear special jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off afterward.

Other notable promotion nights include a Bobblehead Night for the first 4,000 fans on Friday, March 3, versus the Toronto Marlies — though the player featured has not been named yet. The Bears will also be giving away free t-shirts to all fans on Saturday, March 4, against the Providence Bruins. Free candy will be given out to fans 12-years-old or younger during the Bears’ Halloween Game on October 30. Beyond Bourque’s number retirement on January 14, other specialty jersey nights will be on November 20, 2022, and March 26, 2023.

The team will also hold a team photo/meet-the-team event on December 4 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The first 4,000 fans will get a free team photo that they can get signed during the 75-minute meet-and-greet with players after the game.

The full promotion calendar can be viewed on the Hershey Bears website here.

The Hershey Bears’ press release follows: