Hershey Bears selling shirts commemorating world record Teddy Bear Toss

The Hershey Bears have always had some of the best merch in hockey. The team’s latest drop saluted what has become its signature event. If you ask me, it’s ‎️‍🔥.

The caramel-colored shirt celebrates the team’s world record Teddy Bear Toss. The circle logo features an adorable teddy bear with a white helmet on its head and the Hershey logo on its chest. The phrase Sweet Cuddly Mayhem, which was shouted out by Bears’ play-by-play man Zack Fisch after Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s goal, is on the bottom.

Shane Gersich was kind enough to model the design for the team in what appears to be the men’s size smedium.

The shirts can be purchased online through the Hershey Bears’ store. Shirts are limited so grab one fast.

The team also sent a Teddy Bear wearing the new tee to the Late Late Show’s James Corden.

Hey @JKCorden (aka SWEET CUDDLY MAYHEM), we loved your mention of #TeddyBearTossHershey on @latelateshow! Look out for this sweet gift from us! Next year, we might need you to bring Sweet Cuddly Mayhem🕺 to our game so you can yell "IT'S TEDDY BEAR TOSS TIME" yourself 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YAzpPg4WQ2 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 17, 2022

Corden gave a shoutout to the Bears after their world record-breaking night, joking about Fisch’s Sweet Cuddly Mayhem comment.

This @latelateshow clip on #TeddyBearTossHershey has me dying! Didn't think I'd inspire a new stripper name for @JKCorden, but here we are! 🤣 (Clip via https://t.co/0VnlMkMILs) pic.twitter.com/nQH4S5NmuV — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) January 26, 2022

Shirt graphic: Hershey Bears