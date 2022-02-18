Home / News / Hershey Bears selling shirts commemorating world record Teddy Bear Toss

Hershey Bears selling shirts commemorating world record Teddy Bear Toss

By Ian Oland

February 18, 2022 8:39 pm

The Hershey Bears have always had some of the best merch in hockey. The team’s latest drop saluted what has become its signature event. If you ask me, it’s ‎️‍🔥.

The caramel-colored shirt celebrates the team’s world record Teddy Bear Toss. The circle logo features an adorable teddy bear with a white helmet on its head and the Hershey logo on its chest. The phrase Sweet Cuddly Mayhem, which was shouted out by Bears’ play-by-play man Zack Fisch after Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s goal, is on the bottom.

Shane Gersich was kind enough to model the design for the team in what appears to be the men’s size smedium.

Photo: @thehersheybears

The shirts can be purchased online through the Hershey Bears’ store. Shirts are limited so grab one fast.

The team also sent a Teddy Bear wearing the new tee to the Late Late Show’s James Corden.

Corden gave a shoutout to the Bears after their world record-breaking night, joking about Fisch’s Sweet Cuddly Mayhem comment.

Shirt graphic: Hershey Bears

