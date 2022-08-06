Chris Bourque will have his number 17 retired by Hershey Bears

Hershey Bears all-time great Chris Bourque will receive a huge honor from the franchise this season.

Bourque will have his number 17 retired at Giant Center on January 14 before a home game against the Springfield Thunderbirds. He will become the eighth player in franchise history to receive the distinction and his number 17 will become the fifth number in team history to hang from the rafters.

The last time Hershey celebrated a player by retiring their number came in 2002 when the Bears added defenseman Ralph Keller’s name to the number 3 banner, previously hung in 1991 to honor former defenseman, head coach, and general manager Frank Mathers. Mike Nykoluk, Arnie Kullman, Tim Tookey, Willie Marshall, and Mitch Lamoureux are the other players that pre-date Bourque with the honor.

“Chris Bourque is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White, and it’s only fitting that his number 17 be raised to the rafters among the finest players in our organization’s rich history,” said vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. “Chris is synonymous with the success the Bears enjoyed during his playing days, and the impact he had in Chocolatetown is timeless. We’re excited to be able to honor his legacy with his friends, family, and our fans on Jan. 14.”

Bourque was originally drafted by the Capitals in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft. He played in nine seasons with Hershey over three separate stints and ranks fifth all-time in team history in scoring, collecting 586 points over 604 regular season games. He helped the Bears to three Calder Cup championships (2006, 2009, 2010) and is the only person in franchise history to claim three championships as a player. He is also the franchise’s all-time leader in playoff scoring (86 points) and playoff games played (106). His 82 career playoff assists are the most by any player in league history.

The Boston native and son of the legendary Ray Bourque announced that he was retiring from pro hockey last April. He had spent the last three seasons playing in Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

He finishes his career ranked 20th all-time in AHL history in scoring, recording 746 points in 794 games played over parts of 13 seasons with Hershey, Providence, Hartford, and Bridgeport. He also played in 51 games in the NHL, including 13 with the Capitals.

