Jonas Siegenthaler signs five-year extension with New Jersey Devils

Your favorite ex-Caps nephew has locked up a long-term deal with his new team. The New Jersey Devils announced on Tuesday morning that defender Jonas Siegenthaler has signed a five-year deal with an annual average of $3.4 million.

Siegenthaler, 25, was drafted in the second round by Washington in 2015. He played 97 games with the team between 2018 and 2021. But his ice time was limited, especially after the addition of Zdeno Chara, and so Siegenthaler requested a trade. “I wanted out of Washington because I didn’t play,” Siegenthaler said, through auto-translate. “Of course, that’s a bit of a shame, because I had it very well with my teammates and thought Washington as a city was cool.”

In April of that year the Capitals traded Siegenthaler to the Devils in exchange for a third-round pick.

Since moving to Jersey, Siegenthaler has been revealed as an excellent defensive player. Andy and Rono rated Siegenthaler the top defensive defender of last season. HockeyViz estimates that Siegenthaler lowers opponent attack by 14 percentage points.

