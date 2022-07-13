Capitals sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to one-year, $800k deal

The Washington Capitals inked another depth defenseman nearly three hours into free agency.
GM Brian MacLellan signed Erik Gustafsson to a one-year, $800k contract.
Gustafsson is an offensive defenseman who once had a 60-point season with the Blackhawks during the 2018-19 campaign. Then he bounced around four teams over three years (Calgary, Philadelphia, Montreal, New York Islanders) before landing back in Chicago.
The 30-year-old Swede was teammates with Trevor van Riemsdyk in 2015-16 with Chicago and could skate on the Capitals’ third pairing with TVR in 2022-23.
Other defense candidates that could make the Capitals roster out of Training Camp include the recently-re-signed Matt Irwin and Lucas Johansen.
