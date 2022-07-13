Capitals re-sign defenseman Matt Irwin to one-year, two-way deal

The Washington Capitals have re-signed an important depth defenseman, especially with Justin Schultz gone and Alex Alexeyev recovering from shoulder surgery.
The Caps re-signed 34-year-old defenseman, Matt Irwin, to a one-year, two-way deal. Irwin will make $750k at the NHL level and $450k if he plays in Hershey.
The news was first reported by @PuckPedia.
The #ALLCAPS signed 34 y/o LD Matt Irwin to 1 year 750K Cap Hit Deal
NHL 750K
Minors 450K
4P in 17 GP
Rep'd by Ian Pulver @WillSportsGroup https://t.co/PP2WmbrRVH
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 13, 2022
The left-shooting Irwin will likely compete for a roster spot with Lucas Johansen in training camp.
Irwin was a mainstay on the roster for the Capitals last season as the team’s seventh defenseman. Irwin played in 17 games and the Caps tilted the ice at five-on-five when he was playing. In a semi-small sample-size (203 minutes), the Capitals saw 56.7-percent of the shot attempts, 59.3-percent of the expected goals, 54.8-percent of the scoring chances, and 55.7-percent of the high danger chances when Irwin was on the ice.
Irwin recorded four points, including one goal, last season.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On