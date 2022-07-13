Capitals re-sign defenseman Matt Irwin to one-year, two-way deal

The Washington Capitals have re-signed an important depth defenseman, especially with Justin Schultz gone and Alex Alexeyev recovering from shoulder surgery.

The Caps re-signed 34-year-old defenseman, Matt Irwin, to a one-year, two-way deal. Irwin will make $750k at the NHL level and $450k if he plays in Hershey.

The left-shooting Irwin will likely compete for a roster spot with Lucas Johansen in training camp.

Irwin was a mainstay on the roster for the Capitals last season as the team’s seventh defenseman. Irwin played in 17 games and the Caps tilted the ice at five-on-five when he was playing. In a semi-small sample-size (203 minutes), the Capitals saw 56.7-percent of the shot attempts, 59.3-percent of the expected goals, 54.8-percent of the scoring chances, and 55.7-percent of the high danger chances when Irwin was on the ice.

Irwin recorded four points, including one goal, last season.